Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.00

Destiny Pharma PLC (LON:DEST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 8085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.83.

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

