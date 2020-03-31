Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 3.6%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.71, 101,739 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,345,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $298.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.