Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 19,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $469.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,280. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

