Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,057,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 27th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.65. 269,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,640. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Dorman Products has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

