Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.14.

NYSE:EXP traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,807. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,720,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,291,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

