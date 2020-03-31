East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce sales of $402.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $404.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 216,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,977. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

