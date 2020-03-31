Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.71. 426,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,875. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

