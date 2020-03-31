Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,888,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

In related news, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 603,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,840.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moses Marx purchased 53,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $83,279.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,469.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 143,729 shares of company stock valued at $241,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 222,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.