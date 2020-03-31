EDRCoin (EDRC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $28,098.01 and approximately $7.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

