Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 1,185,014 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,928,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0069 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 657.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $237,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

