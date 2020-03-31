Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2283864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENGIY. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Engie alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.