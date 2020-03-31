Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,841.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Essentia has a market cap of $143,368.33 and approximately $13,841.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.20 or 0.04614458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00066419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037232 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010763 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003482 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

