Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.24). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

EB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of EB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 41,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $636.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

