Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45,818,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,196,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.