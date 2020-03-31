FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0001

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin and HADAX. FansTime has a market cap of $308,095.10 and approximately $70,417.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.02589132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00190991 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinMex, HADAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

