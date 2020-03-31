First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.03. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,597. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farley Capital L.P. acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the third quarter worth $277,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

