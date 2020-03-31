Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

