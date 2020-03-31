Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $59,547,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Fortinet by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.