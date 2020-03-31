Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,627,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,597,585 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $308,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $280,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,127 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,658,000 after buying an additional 2,505,972 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

