GAPS Price Hits $5.28 on Top Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $52.84 million and $3.27 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00081494 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00030612 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,479.15 or 0.99925388 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000698 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001204 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

