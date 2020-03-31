Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $90.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE:IT traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,016. Gartner has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

