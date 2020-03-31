GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOG. DNB Markets cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GasLog by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GasLog by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GasLog by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 635,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.03. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.70%. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.