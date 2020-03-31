Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,963,173.75 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $1,963,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,313,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,063 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $499,383.82.

On Friday, March 20th, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,543 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $1,292,141.61.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $3,735,801.24.

On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $931,446.62.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,963 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,036,138.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,443,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,577.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $917,523.93.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,264. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.10 million, a PE ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

