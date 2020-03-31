Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRPN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 342,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,643,784. Groupon has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 523,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 1,191.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,689 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 191,606 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

