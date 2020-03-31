Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 1.6%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 7,630,864 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,643,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,888,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 523,893 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

