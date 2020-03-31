Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Down 14.9%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.46, 292,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,440,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

GPOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 520.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.