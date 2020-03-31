GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.09. 2,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,557. GWG has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52, a current ratio of 35.86 and a quick ratio of 35.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GWG stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of GWG worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

