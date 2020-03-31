Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 89.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

