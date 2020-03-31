Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Deutsche Bank cut Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hammerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

HMSNF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. 24,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

