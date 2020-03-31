Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.01014086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

