Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,746,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 15,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. 3,806,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

