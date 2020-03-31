Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 6.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.23, 856,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,200,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.