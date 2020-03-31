Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $11.07. Hawaiian shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1,326,066 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

