Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE HEI.A traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,390. Heico has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $113.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

