Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE HEI.A traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,390. Heico has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $113.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.60.
About Heico
Read More: What is the Rule of 72?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.