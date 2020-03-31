Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 0.2%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.47, approximately 125,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,992,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92, a PEG ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

