Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

HIHO remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

