Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Sells $24,299.93 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $24,299.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $24,299.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 647,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,411. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

