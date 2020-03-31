Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Insider Sells $18,357.80 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) insider David A. Preiser sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $18,357.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 647,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

