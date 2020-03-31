Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Insider Sells $18,357.80 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) insider David A. Preiser sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $18,357.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 647,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.