HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $4,463.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.01014086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00030612 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00174889 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007635 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00081494 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

