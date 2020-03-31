Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

HTHT has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 141,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Huazhu Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,722,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Huazhu Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

