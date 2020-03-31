Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 151,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,866. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,672,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,517,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,722,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after buying an additional 524,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 496,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

