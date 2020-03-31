Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.12.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

