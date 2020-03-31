Hydro One (TSE:H) Upgraded at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.32.
Shares of H traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.82. 438,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,693. Hydro One has a one year low of C$20.25 and a one year high of C$29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
