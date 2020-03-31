Hydro One (TSE:H) Upgraded at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on H. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.32.

Shares of H traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.82. 438,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,693. Hydro One has a one year low of C$20.25 and a one year high of C$29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

