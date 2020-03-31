IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 4.8%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $17.42, 15,295 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 725,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.15.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $30,821.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and have sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

