Infineon Technologies’ (IFXA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.81 ($23.03).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

