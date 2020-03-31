Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Buys 6,100 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank P. Willey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,099,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 91,195 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PMT. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

