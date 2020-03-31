Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Sells 13,286 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 13,286 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $637,860.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $24,149.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLI stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 647,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,411. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 171,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.