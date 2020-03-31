Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Sells 13,286 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 13,286 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $637,860.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503 shares in the company, valued at $24,149.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HLI stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. 647,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,411. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on HLI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.66.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,018,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,659,000 after buying an additional 431,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 236,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 171,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
