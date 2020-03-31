Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells 119 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $17,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,051. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $16,719.50.

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,452,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.16.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

