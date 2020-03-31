Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Sells 10,940 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $1,387,957.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,209,502.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.22. 1,945,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Splunk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

