Insider Selling: Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Insider Sells 6,154 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $780,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,725,524.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15.

Shares of SPLK traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.22. 1,945,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,928. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.70. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

